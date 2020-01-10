Someone won $1,000 a day for life in Pfafftown, and the NC Education Lottery wants to know who.

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A lottery player won $1,000 a day for life, but there’s no word yet on who will get to cash in.
According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, someone picked up a Lucky For Life ticket at a Food Lion on Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown. It’s unclear if they know yet just how lucky they are.
Thursday night, five white balls and the Lucky Ball were drawn — and matched every single selection on the player’s ticket.
That means the owner of that ticket has won $1,000 every day for life.
