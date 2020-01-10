Restaurant faces backlash for selling kangaroo meat burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah — Exotic meat specials at a popular burger joint in Utah are the usual.

But some customers say the fast food hot spot went too far this month.

This month's special at Burger Barn comes straight from Australia: kangaroo.

The burgers have some disgusted.

"Australia is going through a lot problems right now with the fire and everything," one person said. "Millions of animals are dead."

"You see on the news images of kangaroos fleeing the fires through all the smoke and the haze," said another.

While the timing might be less than ideal, Burger Bar manager Joe Fowlers says they ordered the meat months ago.

"It was on ship coming to us long before the fires started," Fowlers said.

The meat came in at the end of December.

"We actually considered not doing it, but kind of logistically it's very difficult to hold onto hundreds of pounds of meat," Fowlers said. "We don't have space for it."

So they served it anyway.

Fowler says they're actually helping Australia's economy with their business.

"It shouldn't offend people, really," he said. "It's just hamburgers. We're not making a statement or anything like that"

It's not stopping customers like Bronson Volk.

"I think people should probably stop being so sensitive about stuff," Volk said.

He doesn't think twice before biting into his kangaroo burger

"I don't think it really tastes that different," he said. "It's a little saltier than normal but it's still a good burger,"

Australia's government allows millions of kangaroos to be hunted for meat each year.

Burger Bar says it never serves meat from endangered animals — and will reconsider its kangaroo burgers if the fires cause a major population decline.