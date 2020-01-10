Popular face mask recalled after teen burns face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri teen says next time, she'll pay attention to the label after a popular home facial product left her skin red and painful, WDAF reports.

The problem mostly cleared up within a day, but she found other accounts of similar problems with the facial mask online.

Lauren Moore, 13, has a collection of at-home facial masks, which is a popular treat during sleepovers with friends.

After the last party, a "Yes To grapefruit brightening unicorn mask" face mask was left over.

"It had caught my eye specifically because of the shiny packaging and how like kiddish it sort of looked, so I thought it might be fun to try on," Moore said.

The package says "if it's tingling--it's working!"

Moore said it felt like her face was on fire after having the mask on for barely five minutes.

"It stung so bad I could barely open my eyes and my eyes started to water," Moore said. "I walked downstairs to my mom and was like, 'I don't know what to do.' And she told me to put aloe on it."

Thankfully, nearly 24 hours later, her face cooled off and is almost back to normal now.

But after sharing her story with friends on Snapchat, and her mom posting on Facebook, they learned of dozens of other similar complaints with this "Yes To" brand mask.

In fact, on Friday night, the company posted to its social media, saying it was temporarily pulling the product to investigate.

"It makes me feel like I should probably check the label before using face masks or stuff like that because there are really harmful chemicals that could be in the masks that I hadn't experienced before," Moore said.

The company said in a statement that it is investigating reports about skin irritation resulting from the use of the "grapefruit vitamin c glow-boosting unicorn paper mask."

They point out that their products are for adult use, adding that the skin-tightening effects provided by the product are intended for aging skin.

Dermatologists also recommend that people research and spot test skin products before using them.