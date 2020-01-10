× Man arrested for allegedly putting gun to son’s head for drinking last Dr. Pepper

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana man was arrested after he allegedly held a loaded gun to his son’s head because the 9-year-old drank the last Dr. Pepper, WWL reports.

Chad Kinnaird, 39, was arrested on Jan. 1, according to an affidavit from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He allegedly held the handgun up to his son’s head on Dec. 28, deputies say.

The victim and his mother came in to the sheriff’s office on New Year’s Day and spoke with officials when they made a complaint.

The 9-year-old told deputies that his father came into the house with a loaded gun and then put the barrel to the boy’s head because he was upset that the boy drank the last soda.

Kinnaird had reportedly been drinking alcohol.

His 11-year-old daughter was also in the home at the time of the incident. She told investigators that Kinnaird admitted to her that he held the gun to her younger brother’s head.

Kinnaird was arrested at his home by deputies.

He allowed the deputies to come into his home but denied the allegations, the affidavit states.

A .32 caliber pistol was found by the bed in a nightstand.

He was booked on charges of domestic abuse and child endangerment. Kinnaird also faces an additional charge of violating a protective order against him.

His bond was set at $125,000.