‘Looking for someone to kill’: Florida man runs over 75-year-old veteran, deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. — A man in Pasco County, Florida was arrested and admitted to running over a 75-year-old veteran on purpose because he was “”looking for someone to run over so he could see what it’s like to kill,” deputies say.

Justyn Pennell, 21, called 911 around 3 p.m. on Thursday and told the dispatcher he hit and killed a man intentionally.

When deputies and fire officials arrived, they found a 75-year-old veteran on the side of the road.

Pennell’s red 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser was inoperable and found around a quarter of a mile away.

The windshield, hood and bumper were damaged.

The arrest report says Pennell did not know the victim and “was trying to understand why he did this.”

He reportedly told deputies he hit the veteran on purpose and kept driving until the PT Cruiser stopped working.

“While he’s driving at his victim, he could see the look of fright on the victim’s face,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “This man is absolutely evil.”

Pennell was laughing when he hit the victim, according to the arrest report.

“There are some cases…that make us realize there are pure evil in this world,” Nocco said. “Because of the pure evil that happened yesterday, there’s a 75-year-old man, who’s a father, a grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran, who was killed.”

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.