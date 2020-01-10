Iranian man arrested with weapons, $22,000 in cash near Mar-a-Lago, police say
PALM BEACH, Fla. — An Iranian man was arrested near Mar-a-Lago with weapons and cash Friday, police say, CBS News reports.
Masoud Yareilzoleh was arrested by Palm Beach police after they got a call telling them about a suspicious person.
Yareilzoleh reportedly had a machete, pickax, two knives and $22,000 in cash on him when police caught up with him.
A car associated with him was also searched at Palm Beach International Airport by police.
He was arrested on the Flagler Memorial Bridge, which is around 4 miles from Mar-a-Lago.
President Trump was not there when Yareilzoleh was arrested.
Yareilzoleh’s intentions are not clear, and investigators are currently monitoring the situation.
He is in the Palm Beach County Jail.
26.705621 -80.036430