GTCC students help build tiny homes

Posted 12:17 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 12:18PM, January 10, 2020
HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A movement to build tiny, affordable housing around Guilford County is getting some help from local college students.

Students from Guilford Technical Community College got hands-on experience with the Tiny House Project in High Point.

The students are with the school's Construction Management Program.

Not only are they learning valuable experience, they're also making a big impact in the community.

A community in High Point should be completely built by July.

Four of the homes are designated for veterans, two for a single parent with a child and the other four for other need-based applicants.

The neighborhood will also feature a neighborhood garden.

