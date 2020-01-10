GTCC students help build tiny homes

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A movement to build tiny, affordable housing around Guilford County is getting some help from local college students.
Students from Guilford Technical Community College got hands-on experience with the Tiny House Project in High Point.
The students are with the school's Construction Management Program.
Not only are they learning valuable experience, they're also making a big impact in the community.
A community in High Point should be completely built by July.
Four of the homes are designated for veterans, two for a single parent with a child and the other four for other need-based applicants.
The neighborhood will also feature a neighborhood garden.
