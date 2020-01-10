Greensboro teen killed in crash with tractor-trailer, troopers say

Posted 11:35 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:36AM, January 10, 2020

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Greensboro teen was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon, according to a  State Highway Patrol news release.

Edwin Andres Garcia-Rico, 18, of Greensboro, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers responded to the crash at 11:53 a.m.

The crash happened on Interstate 73 south near U.S. Highway 311 in Randolph County.

Garcia-Rico was putting gas into a Ford box truck that he and three others were in when the truck ran out of gas.

The truck was on the right shoulder.

A Georgia man was going south in a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer, and reportedly hit Garcia-Rico, who died at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been made.

Troopers cleared the scene at 2: 23 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact the State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

