Forsyth County school bus with students on board involved in crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus with students on board was involved in a crash Friday morning in Forsyth County, according to EMS and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

At about 6:56 a.m., Forsyth County EMS responded to a crash involving a WS/FCS bus and a minivan at Robinhood Road and Lewisville-Vienna Road.

According to the school district, the minivan pulled out and hit the front of the school bus.

The driver of the minivan suffered a minor seatbelt injury.

The people on the bus were not injured.

The bus was towed away from the scene.