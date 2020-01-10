Teenager arrested after Davidson County chase hits 120 mph on US 29

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A chase in Davidson County hit 120 mph before the suspect was caught, according to the sheriff's office.

Troopers say Brandon Dy-chon Peat, 19, of High Point, was arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and driving with a revoked license.

At about 8:25 a.m., a trooper tried to pull over a Honda for speeding on U.S. 29.

When the driver did not stop, the trooper began to chase after the car.

Meanwhile, troopers were further up on the highway responding to an unrelated crash. They were able to deploy stop sticks, which blew two tires on the suspect vehicle, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver tried to continue but ended up crashing into a median on Old Highway 29.

The suspect reportedly jumped out and tried to run into a wooded area near U.S. 29/70.

Troopers searched with the help of police from Thomasville and Lexington, as well as the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Pilot Elementary School was on lockdown for a short time.

