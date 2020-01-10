× Body found in Randleman during search for Greensboro missing person

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A body has been found in Randleman as investigators searched for the body of a person reported missing in Greensboro more than a year ago, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to help other law enforcement agencies with a homicide investigation on Fox Street in Randleman.

Greensboro police first began investigating a report of a missing person in the fall of 2018.

Officers determined people of interest and began to suspect that the missing person was killed in Warren County.

After officers determined the victim’s body could be at an address on Fox Street in Randleman, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office got a warrant to search the address.

Investigators found a body at the Fox Street location.

The body was taken for an autopsy to be identified.

Greensboro police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and SBI continue to investigate.