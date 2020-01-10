Asheboro’s Community Hope Alliance fights to stay open to continue saving lives with safe syringe exchange, free Nalaxone kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families are pushing to keep a life-saving resource open in Asheboro. The facility caters to those impacted by drug use.

Members of the Community Hope Alliance organization held an emergency meeting Thursday night after recently finding out they would have to move out of by the end of the month. They are located on North Fayetteville Street in Asheboro.

Kelly Link is the executive director of Community Hope Alliance. She told FOX8 the property owners, Schwartz Properties, contacted them earlier last year, offering them the space on a month-to-month lease free of charge. She says she was told the closure was due to a management decision.

During the meeting, they discussed location possibilities to continue to serve the need in Randolph County. In addition to providing recovery resources and a safe, judgment-free environment for drug users, the organization also provides syringes and Narcan to reduce the risk of diseases and death.

"We are not just a syringe exchange program, but that is one of the big things we do. We do a syringe exchange program, but we give out Narcan. We`ve given out over 1,300 Naloxone kits in 2019 alone," said Link.

The group has had some pushback from critics in the community about how this could enable users to continue drugs but the group doesn't see it that way.

"All this stuff that people are talking about giving out needles is not good and giving out Narcan, I think it better than planning a funeral," said Tammy Mabe, Amber's mother.

Tammy Mabe's daughter, Amber Shove, experienced drug abuse for several years and now has been clean since March of 2019. They credit the work that's being done that's helped saved Amber's life and many others.

"Hearing that there`s somebody out there that still believes in you and wants you to do better and cares about whether you live or die is super encouraging and important," said Shove.