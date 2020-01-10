× 2 charged with murder after missing man’s body found in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Three people have been charged after a missing man’s body was found in Randleman, according to Greensboro police.

David Perez Almeida and Luis Ernesto Flores are each charged with first-degree murder.

Sandra Urbieta Hernandez is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

In October 2018, Jose Isael Mora Espinosa, 28, was reported missing in Greensboro.

After officers determined the victim’s body could be at an address on Fox Street in Randleman, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office got a warrant to search the address.

Greensboro police confirmed Friday afternoon that Espinosa’s body was found.

Greensboro police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and SBI continue to investigate.