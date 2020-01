GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police at UNC-Greensboro are asking for help naming their newest recruit.

On Thursday, UNCG shared photos of a new unnamed K-9 who is joining the force.

The university hopes to introduce the K-9 to the campus community next week.

People interested in helping can vote on one of five names:

Arlo

Charlie

Dobby

Gru

Vinny

To cast your vote, take a look at UNCG’s survey.

