School bus crashes on NC 62 in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At about 7:36 a.m., a school bus crashed on N.C. 62 and Coltrane Mill Road, according to Guilford Metro EMS.

Highway Patrol says the crash involved a school bus and a 2007 Ford passenger car.

Troopers say the car went left of center and hit the school bus.

An adult and four children were reportedly on the bus. Three of the children, the adult on the bus and driver of the Ford were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers are on scene directing traffic away from the crash.

The bus is a privately contracted first student bus heading to Mell Burton School in Guilford County, according to Guilford County Schools.

The driver is being charged with driving left of center and expired tag and inspection.