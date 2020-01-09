× Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt says staff preparing resolution for Second Amendment sanctuary

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County is joining the list of places that could become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

On Thursday, Sheriff Greg Seabolt announced that his staff has been working to prepare a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

He says he stands by the other counties in North Carolina that are doing the same thing.

Davidson county is planning a vote on this next week.

“While the subject of the Second Amendment can often divide, we must stand firm and hold true that once our rights are infringed upon, we lose the ability to govern ourselves as our founding fathers imagined,” Seabolt wrote on Facebook.