Man wanted in Asheboro homicide captured
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Asheboro has been captured, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Greene Jr. was wanted in connection with the death of 30-year-old Roy Quentin Elliott.
At about 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2019, officers responded to a gunshot in the area of 626 Tipton Drive.
At the scene, police found Elliott on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency personnel tried to save Elliott’s life, but the victim died at the hospital.
The sheriff’s office did not release information regarding Greene’s bond or next court date.
