Man arrested after road rage incident leads Randolph County deputies to find stolen car

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after a road rage report led deputies to discover a stolen car, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a road rage incident on Beckerdite Road in Sophia.

A caller gave deputies the tag number for a Camaro, and deputies tracked down the owner.

The owner of the car told the sheriff’s office that the vehicle had been stolen by Bobby Dale Jones Jr., 39, of Sophia.

While looking for the stolen vehicle, deputies found Jones in the driveway of his former home on Beckerdite Drive, as well as the stolen Camaro near another home on the street.

Deputies also found the victim’s cell phone that had been stolen when a thief broke into the victim’s other car.

Jones was arrested on charges of felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

He was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.