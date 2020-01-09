Humpback whales spotted off Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Right off Fort Story, Robert McMillen said he captured pictures of a humpback whale while on a fishing trip with friends, according to WTKR.

"Fishing? Forget about fishing, all you can talk about is now is seeing a whale," McMillen said. "Everything else just stops in time and you're just thinking about what you just saw, which is so awesome."

As the whales are migrating through the waters off the coast of Virginia, people are taking tours to see them.

"We are seeing a lot of active humpback whales as it is. Also, very active bottlenose dolphins and a variety of seabirds," said Alexis Rabon, with Rudee Inlet Tours.

Experts said in the region, the whales can be seen usually between December and March.

"Every single trip is different. We’re pretty lucky in our area that we do often see them in the shallow waters,” Rabon said.