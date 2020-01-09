Carolina Bronze creates timeless sculptures built to last and made in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEAGROVE, N.C. — Artists can work in a variety of media. Some results are fragile while others are sturdy enough to live outdoors and last for several lifetimes.

Brad Jones has a behind-the-scenes look at a company that creates art that is truly timeless — and it's Made in North Carolina.

If you want to find out more about Carolina Bronze Sculpture, they have an outdoor sculpture garden at their facility in Seagrove. They also offer tours of their foundry. You can get all the details on the Carolina Bronze website.