GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

The stabbings were reported Thursday evening in the 1300 block of Ogden Street.

Greensboro police said the victims were stabbed as part of a fight.

The victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on charges.