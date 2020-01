× 2 adults, 4 children displaced after house fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six people will need a place to stay tonight after a house fire on Thursday evening, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The fire happened at a home on Pichard Street where two adults and four children lived.

They were all out of the home by the time firefighters arrived but were inside when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The family said the fire started during cooking.