Man charged with murder after woman found shot to death in vacant lot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday, months after a woman was killed in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Quashawn Lamont Stover, 23, is accused of murdering 54-year-old Ollie Deneen Richardson.

At 9:29 a.m. on May 9, officers came to the 400 block of Liberia Street and found a woman lying in a vacant lot unresponsive.

The woman, identified as Richardson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winston-Salem police believe Richardson was shot to death.

On Dec. 31, officers obtained arrest warrants for Stover on charges of discharging firearms into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon connected to a May 9 incident at 895 W. 12th St.

After Stover was arrested, the Forsyth County District Attorney's office authorized a murder sharge.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond allowed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

