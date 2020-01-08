Woman accused of killing man in Greensboro hit-and-run now facing felony charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The woman arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a man in a Greensboro hit-and-run is now facing a felony charge.

According to the Guilford County jail, Moon Suk Shin, 76, is charged with felony hit and run injury.

She received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Around 6:10 a.m. Saturday, family says Earnest Lee Cook was heading home from the bus stop after work, walking in the road near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tri-Port Court, when he was hit by a 2015 Subaru Forrester.

Police say Moon Suk Shin was behind the wheel of the car that hit him.

Police say the undercarriage of an officer's cruiser made contact with Cook's body after he had died.

Shin reportedly did not stay at the scene but later turned herself in to police.

People walking along Swing Road and sitting at the bus stop said that the road becomes crowded during commute times and doesn’t have sufficient lighting.

“It’s unsafe,” said Rico Love. “There’s a lot of traffic and stuff like that. Someone is bound to get hit.”

“You definitely have to pay a lot of attention. There’s a lot of traffic and without an allocated space to walk, you just have to be as close as you can to the grass, to the inside of the curb, so you’ve definitely got to be careful,” said Al Williams, who works along Swing Road.

The city expects to start construction for a 3.84 mile stretch of sidewalk in that area this summer.

Among the planned improvements, sidewalks will be installed along Swing Road from Market Street to Burnt Poplar Road.

The family set up a GoFundMe for Cook.