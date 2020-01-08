× Teenager with possible ‘cognitive impairment’ missing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teenager with a possible cognitive impairment has gone missing, according to Greensboro Silver Alert.

North Carolina’s Center for Missing Persons reports 18-year-old Shaniqua Yevette Medley was last seen at 4909 Peppercorn Lane.

She was reported missing at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials believe she could be headed toward 4101 Fernhurst Way.

Medley is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the Silver Alert.

She is described as a 5-foot-1 black woman weighing about 170 pounds. She has black hair with copper-colored braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a royal blue bubble coat with fur around the hood, light blue jeans and a beige purse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287 or 911.