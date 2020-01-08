× Snow Camp man accused of tossing ‘gray death’ drug blend out of vehicle during Alamance County chase

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly throwing “gray death” heroin mixture out of his vehicle during a chase, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation.

Deputies say the driver, 42-year-old Phillip Lee Vincent, of Snow Camp, refused to stop for blue lights and the siren.

While driving away from deputies, Vincent reportedly tossed a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, also known as “gray death,” out of the vehicle.

Deputies were able to find 3.17 grams of the drug mixture.

A K-9 helped investigators find baggies and a set of digital scales.

Vincent was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violation driven while license revoked impaired revocation.