× Prince Harry and Meghan announce plan to ‘step back’ as senior members of Royal Family, split time between UK, North America

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as “senior” members of the Royal Family, the couple said on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

Prince Harry and Meghan also say they plan to become “financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they said in the announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan intend to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America while maintaining their duty to The Queen.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said.

The announcement did not include any details about the new charity.