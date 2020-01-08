People in the Piedmont Triad with Middle Eastern ties react to conflict with Iran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The missile strikes between the United States and Iran are having an impact on some people living in the Piedmont Triad.

On Wednesday, FOX8 spoke with two local women with ties to the Middle East.

Noor Ghazi is a UNCG research scholar and Iraqi refugee.

“I lived through all the wars and the American sanctions as well,” Ghazi said.

Ghazi felt a little relieved to hear the president speak this morning. She feels he’s willing to negotiate.

“Iraq is now today a battlefield now for both countries,” Ghazi said.

Right now, she hopes things don’t further escalate between the U.S. and Iran.

She says many people in Iraq thought commander Qasem Soleimani was a dangerous person but she’s scared of the long-term fallout from his death.

“My thoughts were like, ‘Wow Iraq is going to suffer,’” Ghazi said.

Ghazi also believes most people in Iraq would like our troops to stay in the country so other dangerous groups don’t move in.

“Presence of the United States at this point is very important,” Ghazi said.

Nawal ​Dergham is concerned about how the conflict could impact other people in the Middle East.

“It’s nerve-racking at times just because my family lives there,” Dergham said.

The High Point University student just got back from visiting family in Lebanon Tuesday.

“Most people don’t know that Middle Eastern ties run deep within the whole Middle East,” Dergham said. “When you deal with Iran, you deal with Iraq, you deal with Israel, you deal with Syria, you deal with Lebanon.”

Dergham wants people at home to know the Middle East is a beautiful place.

Even though people may live a little differently…

“We don’t have power 24 hours of the day,” Dergham said.

… that does not make them different from us.

“We’re all human beings,” Dergham said. “We all love the same thing. We all go to work. We all have family.”

Both women say they are hoping for an outcome to this conflict that doesn’t involve violence.

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem will hold a candlelight vigil for world peace on Thursday at 6 p.m. It's in response to increased tensions around the world.