Wanted murder suspect arrested after manhunt in Rockingham County woods

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted on a second-degree murder charge was arrested after a manhunt in Rockingham County, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were able to apprehend Khalil Jaray Williamson, of Reidsville, after a brief chase on foot and a manhunt.

He was wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana upt o 1/2 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, obstructing and delaying a public officer. After he was arrested, he was charged with additional counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, obstructing and delaying a public officer.

Deputy R. Burns was on routine patrol on N.C. 14 when he saw a vehicle and thought Williamson was inside. The vehicle was headed toward Eden.

Burns knew Williamson was wanted on multiple arrest warrants after multiple days of searching.

Burns stopped the vehicle on Bethlehem Church Road, off Harrington Highway, near the boatlanding.

When the vehicle stopped, Williamson allegedly jumped out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Burns chased after him but lost him in the woods.

Burns secured the area and waited for backup for a manhunt.

A K-9 unit, Highway Patrol and Eden police helped track Williamson down to a nearby creekbed where he was arrested.

Williamson was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,255,200 secured bond.