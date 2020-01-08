× Missing Alamance County 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in more than 3 weeks

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A missing Alamance County teen hasn’t been seen in more than three weeks, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

Jynell M. Allen Scott, 15, was last seen on Dec. 16, 2019, at her home on Pillow Lane in Green Level.

Jynell is believed to be in Durham, around the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street, the 2200 block of Summit Street or at Eagle Point Apartments on East Pilot Street.

The sheriff’s office said Jynell has been off of her medication for some time.

Anyone who knows where Jynell is located is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.