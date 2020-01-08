× High Point 9-1-1 may not answer due to line disruption, city warns; 4 counties impacted

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Calls to 911 in the High Point area may go unanswered due to an outage, according to a Wednesday announcement from the City of High Point.

The city says callers could hear excessive ringing and no answer.

North State Communications is working to fix the problem and plans to tell High Point 9-1-1 as soon as the outage is resolved.

In the meantime, the city asks people with emergencies to call (336) 883-3224 for police or fire services.

Anyone in need of medical help in the High Point area is asked to call the EMS line for their county.

Those phone numbers are:

Guilford County EMS: 336-373-222

Davidson County EMS: 336-249-0131

Forsyth County EMS: 336-727-2222

Randolph County EMS: 336-318-6925