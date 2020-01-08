Guilford Technical Community College Culinary School shares healthy recipes to keep your New Year’s resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You resolved to eat healthier in the New Year, but that doesn't mean your food still can't have tons of flavor.

On this Recipe Wednesday, the chefs from the Culinary School at GTCC shows us how to create dishes that are light but full of spice.

Hearty Italian Chicken and Vegetable Soup

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

6 whole sprigs, plus 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

6 (3-inch) strips lemon zest, cut from 1 lemon

1 small head fennel, thinly sliced (2 cups), fennel tops reserved

1 1/2 pounds bone-in chicken breasts, skin removed

8 cups low-sodium chicken broth

A 2-3 inch piece Parmesan rind, optional

2 carrots, sliced (1 cup)

2 stalks celery, sliced (1 cup)

Kosher salt

2 cups, whole-wheat extra-wide noodle style pasta, 2 3/4 ounces

3 cups baby spinach

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan, plus extra for passing

Lemon juice

Directions for chicken

Heat the oil in a large pot set over medium heat. Add the onion and crushed red pepper flakes and cook until the onions begin to soften, 5 minutes. Meanwhile, tie the parsley sprigs, lemon zest, and fennel tops together. Add the herb bundle, broth, 2 cups of water, and, if using, the cheese rind. Bring to a very gentle simmer and simmer until the chicken is just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and set aside until cool enough to handle. Remove the meat from the bones in large strips, and set aside. Meanwhile, add the sliced fennel, carrots, and celery to the broth and season with salt, to taste. Continue to simmer until the vegetables are just tender, 5 minutes. Stir in the noodles and cook until just al dente, about 5 minutes. Stir in the reserved chicken, baby spinach, and Parmesan until the chicken is heated through and the spinach is wilted. Discard the herb bundle and cheese rind. Stir in lemon juice, to taste. Ladle the soup into serving bowls and serve with additional Parmesan for passing.

Salmon En Pappiotte (cooked in foil)

Total: 40 min

Prep: 15 min

Cook: 25 min

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 (5 ounces each) salmon fillets

2 teaspoons olive oil plus 2 tablespoons

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tomatoes, chopped, or 1 (14-ounce) can chopped tomatoes, drained

2 chopped shallots

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Sprinkle salmon with 2 teaspoons olive oil, salt, and pepper. Stir the tomatoes, shallots, 2 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper in a medium bowl to blend. Place a salmon fillet, oiled side down, atop a sheet of foil. Wrap the ends of the foil to form a spiral shape. Spoon the tomato mixture over the salmon. Fold the sides of the foil over the fish and tomato mixture, covering completely; seal the packets closed. Place the foil packet on a heavy large baking sheet. Repeat until all of the salmon have been individually wrapped in foil and placed on the baking sheet. Bake until the salmon is just cooked through, about 25 minutes. Using a large metal spatula, transfer the foil packets to plates and serve.

Buffalo Cauliflower with Blue Cheese Sauce

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

Cheese Sauce:

1/3 cup nonfat sour cream

2 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese

1 tablespoon skim milk

2 teaspoons mayonnaise

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Buffalo Cauliflower:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup hot sauce, such as Frank's

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

8 cups cauliflower florets (from about 1 medium head)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. For the cheese sauce: Whisk together the sour cream, blue cheese, milk, mayonnaise, 1/8 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes For the Buffalo cauliflower: Meanwhile, microwave the butter in a small microwave-safe bowl on high until melted. Whisk in the hot sauce and lemon juice and set aside.Mix olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 cup water in a large bowl. Add the cauliflower and toss until well coated. Spread the cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until beginning to brown and just tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Whisk the hot sauce mixture again, drizzle over the cauliflower and toss with tongs to coat. Roast the cauliflower until the sauce

Honey Garlic Cauliflower Bites

Ingredients

1 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. panko breadcrumbs

3 large eggs, beaten

1 head cauliflower, chopped into bite-size florets

1/3 c. honey

1/3 c. soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp. sriracha

1/4 c. water

2 tsp. corn starch

1/4 c. Sliced scallions

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° and line a large baking sheet with foil. In a large bowl, combine flour and cauliflower, toss until fully coated. Set up a dredging station: In one bowl, add panko breadcrumbs and in another bowl whisk eggs and add 2 tablespoons water. Dip cauliflower in beaten eggs, then panko until fully coated. Transfer to a prepared baking sheet and season generously with salt and pepper. Bake until golden and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, make sauce. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water, until the cornstarch dissolves completely. Set aside. Combine soy sauce, honey, garlic, lime juice and Sriracha in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the mixture reaches a boil, reduce heat and add the cornstarch mixture. Bring to simmer again and cook until sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Toss cooked cauliflower in sauce until evenly coated. Return the cauliflower to baking sheet and broil for 2 minutes. Garnish with scallions and serve immediately.

Double Chocolate Paleo Banana Bars

Incredible double chocolate paleo banana bread bars made with almond and coconut flour. This no sugar added treat only takes 30 minutes from start to finish and tastes AMAZING!

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes

Total Time 25 minutes

Servings 12 bars

Ingredients

3 medium overripe bananas (the ones with lots of brown spots are best)

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup packed blanched fine almond flour

1/3 cup packed coconut flour

1/2 cup high-quality cocoa powder (see recipe notes below)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips, dairy free if desired

For topping:

2 tablespoons chocolate chips (dairy free, if desired)

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8 inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Add bananas, eggs and vanilla to a blender and blend until smooth. In a large bowl, whisk together almond flour, coconut flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Gently fold in wet mixture and stir until well combined. Next stir in chocolate chunks, reserving a few tablespoons. Spread batter evenly into prepared pan and sprinkle remaining chocolate chunks on top. Bake for 18-25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Once done baking, transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes before cutting into 12 bars.

To make the chocolate drizzle: Add chocolate chips and coconut oil to a small saucepan and place over low heat. Stir frequently until melted then drizzle over bars.

To make vegan: Instead eggs, replace with flax eggs. Also make sure to use a vegan chocolate bar.

I often use Trader Joe's Cocoa powder, but Ghriradelli's Unsweetened Cocoa powder is another favorite. Another favorite is Dagoba's organic cacao powder. If you use cacao powder, only use 1/3 cup.

Peanutbutter Protein Balls

Ingredients

1 1/4 c. old fashioned oats

1/2 c. unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 c. mini chocolate chips

2 tbsp. chia seeds

2 tbsp. flax seeds

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 c. natural peanut butter

1/4 c. honey

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 tbsp. milk

Directions

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir oats, chocolate chips, coconut, chia, flax, cinnamon, and salt until combined. Stir in peanut butter, honey, and vanilla. Mixture should be slightly crumbly. If it’s too dry, gradually stir in milk. Roll mixture into balls then place on prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Honey Chipotle Chicken Bowl Salad with Lime Quinoa.

YIELD: 2 TO 4

Ingredients for chicken:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

TT Himalayan pink salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons adobo sauce, from a can of chipotles in adobo

2 local raw honey

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

4 garlic cloves, minced

Directions:

Combine all above ingredients in container and marinate overnight. Cook chicken on the stove top in a medium heat sautee pan or on the grill till completely cooked. Allow to rest before slicing to serve on salad

Ingredients for salad:

6 cups spring greens

1/2 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

4 green onions, sliced

2 avocado, sliced

1 cup cooked black beans (or other bean of your choice)

1 lime, juiced

1 lime, juiced 1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoon honey

TT Himalayan pink salt and fresh ground pepper

Directions:

Mix cilantro, lime juice olive oil and hone together Add greens, tomatoes, green onions, black beans to dressing and toss together Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper Arrange in bowl with chicken, quinoa and garnish with sliced avocado

Ingredients for Quinoa

1/2 cup uncooked quinoa

1 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 lime, juiced and zest freshly grated

TT Himalayan pink salt and fresh ground pepper

Directions

Bring chicken stock to a boil Add quinoa and cook till tender Add coconut oil, salt and pepper and allow to cool Add lime juice and zest Then arrange with other ingredients in bowl and serve NOTE: Make extra of all ingredients and serve in a whole wheat wrap the next day as a lunch or dinner entrée. Add scrambled eggs and omit salad and serve as a breakfast burrito.

Jerk Chicken with Pineapple Salsa, Glazed Sweet Potatoes and Sauteed Green Beans With Carrots

Jerk Chicken

(serves 8 or use for future meal)

8 ea chicken breast

Jerk seasoning to taste

*Bake chicken at 350 or grill

Pineapple Salsa

1 pineapple diced

1 red & green pepper diced

1 red onion diced

1 tbs grated fresh ginger

3 tbs honey

1 tbs ground coriander

Juice and zest of 1 lemon & lime

Himalayan pink salt & pepper to taste

Glazed sweet potatoes

4 ea sweet potatoes peeled and sliced

4 tbs butter

4 tsp cinnamon

½ cup brown sugar

Himalayan pink salt & pepper to taste

Chopped walnuts/pecans optional

*Shingle sweet potatoes in a banking pan top with remaining ingredients add a small amount of water to cover bottom of pan bake at 350 till potatoes are tender

Sautéed Green Beans / Carrots

2 cups green beans

1 cup julienne carrots

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tbs evoo

Himalayan pink salt & pepper to taste

*Blanch beans and carrots Sautee in evoo with garlic

NOTE: Make extra of all ingredients and serve in a whole wheat wrap the next day as a lunch or dinner entrée. Or Add scrambled eggs and serve as a breakfast burrito.