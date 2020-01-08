Dog crushed to death by grooming table at PetSmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was crushed to death by a grooming table at PetSmart.

Vicki Seifert recorded video of Minni on Christmas, showing her 2-year-old pup being playful as usual.

Just a few days later, Seifert and Minni went to PetSmart.

"I brought her in to have a bath and have her nails trimmed," Seifert said.

It usually doesn't take long, so Seifert walked around the store.

She noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

"I ran in there," Seifert said. "When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table, and they said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone."

Seifert says no one could give her a straight answer about what happened.

"I don't believe it was the weight of the table," she said. "It was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her, and then with it being unplugged there was no way to raise it."

A PetSmart spokesperson sent this statement:

"A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened."

"They told me my dog was dead by 6:43," Seifert said. "I dropped her off at 6:30."

Seifert still has a lot of questions.

"What were these two groomers doing?" she said. "Why did no one notice that the dog — where the dog was at, why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed within 13 minutes?"

Minni loved her toys.

Seifert has un-opened box of toys she picked out just for her.

"People's pets are their family members," she said. "She wasn't just a pet."

She is now waiting for an autopsy report and deciding if she'll file a lawsuit.