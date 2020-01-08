Davidson County debating becoming Second Amendment sanctuary county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A growing list of counties in North Carolina are becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries.

These sanctuaries are areas that have adopted resolutions where county leaders say they're standing up for the Second Amendment and won't enforce certain gun control measures.

Davidson County is the latest to consider joining the list.

William Cline and his family own the Claybreakers Gun Range in Lexington.

"I think as a whole Davidson County will vote in support of it," he said.

Cline is a member of a new Facebook group.

In just one day, more than 6,000 people have joined "Make Davidson County a Second Amendment Sanctuary."

"[It's] in the event of something catastrophic occurring in regards to gun rights," Cline said. "This is kind of a protection."

The group's aim is trying to get the county to pass a resolution, similar to recent ones passed in Surry and Wilkes counties.

They want to make sure their guns stay in their hands.

"It just says, we will not allow our county resources to be used towards any law that would be used to infringe on our Second Amendment," County Commissioner Zak Crotts said.

Crotts has placed the resolution on the agenda for the next commissioners meeting, telling FOX8, this is an insurance policy.

"We may not have anything going on in North Carolina right now, but I think it's important each county make a stand," he said.

It's a stand some people, like one woman in Thomasville, who did not want to be identified, think is a bit much.

"It's the Second Amendment. It's not going anywhere," she said. "If anything, we're trying to pass some sensible laws about who gets guns. Background checks and things like that. No one is trying to take guns away from you."

Cline knows his guns are safe right now, but is worried about what the future may bring.

"It's better to have it and not need it, then need it and not have it," he said.

The next Davidson County Commissioners meeting is set for Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.

The resolution is on the agenda.

There will be opportunity for public comment.