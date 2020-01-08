Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro aims to grow by bringing more diversity into donor pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro provides financial support to organizations and causes that leave a lasting impact.

Now the foundation wants to make sure every sector of our community benefits.

Cultural exhibits are some of the many programs that are made possible with funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. To ensure similar programs continue, the foundation is working to expand its donor pool.

"We were honest with ourselves and said to be the best community foundation that we are, having diversity is critically important," said Director of Community Philanthropy Athan Lindsay.

So the foundation is having conversations with the minority community. Through its "Expanding Community Giving" initiative, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is reaching out to diverse groups, highlighting the benefit and importance of giving.

"We think that it makes it a better community foundation," Lindsay said. "The presence of donors is important to any community foundation because they set tone for what we are able to do."

The "Expanding Community Giving" initiative is working. There are now 17 funds, and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is looking to open more funding sources for worthy programs.

"It has given us a chance to let everyone know about the community foundation and what we do and why philanthropy is so important," Lindsay said.

For more information, visit the Community Foundation for Greater Greensboro website.