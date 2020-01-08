Candidate for District Court judge hit by vehicle, critically injured in downtown Greensboro

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton (Credit: pembertonforjudge.com)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A candidate for District Court judge was hit by a vehicle in downtown Greensboro on Wednesday, according to Ron Glenn, with Greensboro police.

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton was crossing the street at the intersection of North Edgeworth Street and West Market Street on Wednesday around 8:20 a.m. when she was hit.

Tomlinson-Pemberton was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

Tomlinson-Pemberton was in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Glenn said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

