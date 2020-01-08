2 sought after armed bank robbery in Bermuda Run

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Deputies are searching for two people after a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery happened at the BB&T at 150 Peachtree Lane around 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said two males armed with a handgun and a shotgun came into the bank and demanded money. They were both wearing masks and gloves.

The robbers left the bank in a white four-door car on N.C. 158 toward Clemmons.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 751-6238.

