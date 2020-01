Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. ā€” Smoke billowed at Moses Cone Hospital as a fire burned on a parking deck.

At about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Greensboro Fire Department responded to the fire at 200 Tankersley Drive.

Cone Health says two cars were destroyed and two others were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Officers shut down the road as a ladder truck arrived on scene.