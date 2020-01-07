University installs pizza ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Pizza is a staple in most college students' diets, WJXT reports.

The University of North Florida is bringing the cheesy delight to students with the press of a button.

A vending machine, dubbed the pizza ATM, has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on campus.

According to the company, the pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added and then it's boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza, it's moved to the convection oven and is ready to eat in just minutes.

The university says it's one of the only campuses in the US with this tasty option.