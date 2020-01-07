Triad native Brice Kenny, driver of Mohawk Warrior, talks Monster Jam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Bryce Kenny thinks he has one of the coolest jobs in the world.

"The fact that I get to show up at work and climb up in a 12-foot tall, 12,000-pound Monster Jam truck and call that my job," Kenny said. "I know there are so many people mad at their guidance counselor because they didn't tell them that was an option."

His guidance counselor at Wesleyan Christian Academy didn't know that driving a Monster Jam truck was in Kenny's future.

Now he's touring the country, putting on shows in front of thousands of fans.

"The only entity that sells more live event tickets than Monster Jam is the NFL," Kenny said.