FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 40 on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on westbound I-40 near Exit 182 for Harper Road around 3:45 p.m.

Forsyth County Dispatch said a tractor-trailer lost control, hit the inside barrier and caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of I-40 are closed at the scene of the crash. The right lane of eastbound I-40 is also closed at the scene of the crash.