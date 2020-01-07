Rascal Flatts bringing farewell tour to NC

Rascal Flatts fans, get ready.

The country music stars are stopping off in Raleigh for their Farewell Life is a Highway tour.

The show will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

The trio is selling presale tickets for All Access members on their website.

Rascal Flatts are most well known for their hit cover of Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway.”

The country trio is made up of lead vocalist Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and lead guitar player Joe Don Rooney.