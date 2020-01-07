Rascal Flatts bringing farewell tour to NC

Photo Gallery
Rascal Flatts fans, get ready.
The country music stars are stopping off in Raleigh for their Farewell Life is a Highway tour.
The show will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.
The trio is selling presale tickets for All Access members on their website.
Rascal Flatts are most well known for their hit cover of Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway.”
The country trio is made up of lead vocalist Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and lead guitar player Joe Don Rooney.
When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. This year, and this tour, is all about YOU. Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at the link in bio.