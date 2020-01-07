Pilot identified as one of three Americans killed in terror attack in Kenya

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILBERT, Ariz. -- A military contractor from Gilbert, Arizona has been identified as one of the people killed by Al-Shabaab in Kenya on Sunday,

Dustin Harrison's death is confirmed by his wife, Hope Harrison, who calls him a hero, through and through.

Harrison was among the three people killed in the terror attack at Manda Bay Kenya.

He was a pilot for the contracting firm l-3 Technologies.

Hope says that Dustin had been in a two-month rotation at the Kenya Defense Force Military Base.

He was scheduled to return in less than a week.

They have a two-year-old daughter and three step-children.

Hope says her husband was already a military contractor doing work overseas when they met six years ago.

She says she knew his job, accepted the risk and supported his work.

The Pentagon says army specialist Henry Mayfield of Evergreen Park, Illinois also was killed.

The third victim, also a military contractor, has not yet been named.