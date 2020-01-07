Person taken to hospital after vehicle rolls over during crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers are investigating the crash that happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 at South Main Street.

The vehicle reportedly rolled over during the crash.

Police say the extent of the person's injuries has not been determined yet.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 at Main Street have been temporarily closed while first responders work to clear the road and investigate the cause of the accident.