Person sent to hospital after shooting at Graham apartment complex

GRAHAM, N.C. — A shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to Graham police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at the Pines Apartments on the 700 block of Ivey Road.

Police say one person was hurt and taken to a hospital.

The shooter reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant King and Detective Corporal Neudecker with Graham police at (336) 570-6711.