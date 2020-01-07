See Tuesday’s closings and delays

Olive the dinosaur visits the FOX8 studio ahead of ‘Jurassic World Live’ at the Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dinosaurs are about to invade the Piedmont Triad, but first, they paid a visit to FOX8.

Thursday morning, Olive the six-foot-tall animatronic and performer-operated stegosaurus joined us on-air to give a sneak preview of what to expect at "Jurassic World Live."

"Jurassic World Live" is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum from Thursday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 2.

The new family show brings dinosaurs to life, including Blue, the fan-favorite velociraptor from the movie, "Jurassic World."

The show also includes a Tyrannosaurus Rex over 40 feet in length.

For more information about Jurassic World Live or to buy tickets, visit the Greensboro Coliseum website. 

