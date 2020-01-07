× Officials vote, declare NC county ‘2nd amendment sanctuary’

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” WBTV reports.

The vote happened Monday and a resolution says:

“The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Lincoln County and that public funds, resources, employees, buildings or offices not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid or assist in the enforcement of the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear arms.”

The resolution states that officials voted over concerns that legislation could be passed that infringes on “the rights of the citizens of Lincoln County to keep and bear arms or which may unduly restrict their right to the same,” and that “the criminal misuse of firearms is not a reason to infringe the rights of law-abiding citizens of Lincoln County.”