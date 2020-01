Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. ā€” A chase from Rowan County to the North Carolina Zoo ended with an deputy-involved shooting, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office initiated the chase which led into Randolph County, Highway Patrol said.

Several deputies were involved, but no deputies were injured.

The suspect was reportedly killed, according to the Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on scene.