NC county names new sheriff after previous sheriff indicted in plot to kill former deputy

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina county has a new sheriff after investigators uncovered an alleged plan to murder a former deputy involving the now-former sheriff, according to WTVD.

The Granville County Board of Commissioners named Charles R. Noblin Jr. as the county’s new sheriff, replacing Sheriff Brindell Wilkins.

Wilkins was indicted in September on two counts of obstruction of justice after allegedly scheming to kill a former deputy in 2014.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WTVD that Wilkins was on a phone call with another person and discussed killing a former deputy. The former deputy reportedly had threatened to released a recording of the sheriff using racial slurs.

The indictment reveals Wilkins reportedly said “Take care of it,” “The only way you gonna stop him is kill him” and “The only way we find out these murder things is people talk. You can’t tell nobody nothing, not a thing.”