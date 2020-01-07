× Man arrested, charged after Greensboro bank robbery, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday after a bank robbery in Greensboro over the weekend, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Roy Warren Stacey, 49, of Greensboro, was arrested for the bank robbery at PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road on Saturday night.

He is charged with common law robbery and is in the Guilford County jail with a $200,000 bond.

On Saturday, police responded to the bank at 11:50 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

Witnesses say a man went into the bank, walked up to the teller and robbed the business.

He reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.